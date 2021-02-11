×
Maverick McNealy sticks wedge to 10 feet and birdies at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy hits his 116-yard wedge approach to 10 feet and makes the putt for birdie on the par-4 15th hole.