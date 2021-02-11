Maverick McNealy sticks wedge to 10 feet and birdies at AT&T Pebble Beach

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 11, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy hits his 116-yard wedge approach to 10 feet and makes the putt for birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
