Jordan Spieth's amazing hole out for eagle is Shot of the Day

Feb 12, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth found the bottom of the cup for an eagle with an outstanding 113 yards at the par-4 10th hole.