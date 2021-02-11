×
Jordan Spieth’s approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth lands his 160-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.