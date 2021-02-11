J.B. Holmes’ impressive approach leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 11, 2021
In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.B. Holmes lands his 240-yard approach from the rough on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
