Henrik Norlander birdies after nearly jarring approach at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Henrik Norlander just misses the hole with his 88-yard approach, but taps in for birdie at the par-5 14th hole.