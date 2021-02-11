×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Henrik Norlander makes third straight birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Henrik Norlander hits his 154-yard approach to 7 feet to set up his third birdie in a row at the par-4 15th hole.