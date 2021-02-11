×
Akshay Bhatia's 212-yard iron to 3 feet sets up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 11, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Akshay Bhatia hits his 212-yard iron shot to 3 feet setting up a short putt to birdie the par-4 8th hole.