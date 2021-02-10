×
Jordan Spieth on his game's progression before AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 10, 2021

Prior to the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth reflects on his week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and how his game is moving in the right direction.