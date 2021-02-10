×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Former MLB player Shane Victorino

Feb 10, 2021

Two-time World Series champion Shane Victorino joins the Golf & Fitness Show to talk with Cory about all things golf, baseball, life, and fitness. Shane has a uniquely positive outlook on life and takes Cory through some of his most memorable moments on the baseball diamond and how he’s playing a ton of golf in his retired life.