Former MLB player Shane Victorino

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Feb 10, 2021
Two-time World Series champion Shane Victorino joins the Golf & Fitness Show to talk with Cory about all things golf, baseball, life, and fitness. Shane has a uniquely positive outlook on life and takes Cory through some of his most memorable moments on the baseball diamond and how he’s playing a ton of golf in his retired life.