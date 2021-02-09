×
Phil Mickelson's top two bunker shots of his career

Feb 09, 2021

Check out the incredible two bunker shots Phil Mickelson named as his best ever on TOUR ... from the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the 2006 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.