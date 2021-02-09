×
Nick Taylor on his game and changes to the course before AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 09, 2021

Prior to the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor talks about his confidence in his game and how changes to Pebble Beach will impact how he attacks the week.