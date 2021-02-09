×
Maverick McNealy and dad play TPC Summerlin

Feb 09, 2021

Maverick McNealy teed it up with his dad and former PGA TOUR player Scott McNealy at TPC Summerlin, their home course. Throughout the round, they shared memories from Maverick’s childhood and revisited stories, including Maverick caddying for his father at the 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he played alongside Phil Mickelson.