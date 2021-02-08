×
Brooks Koepka’s Winning Highlights from Waste Management

Feb 08, 2021

At the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka claimed his eighth career PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 68-66-66-65 to finish at 19-under par at TPC Scottsdale.