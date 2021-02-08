Brooks Koepka’s Winning Highlights from Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 08, 2021
At the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka claimed his eighth career PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 68-66-66-65 to finish at 19-under par at TPC Scottsdale.
