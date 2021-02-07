×
Xander Schauffele cards closing birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole.