Steve Stricker’s Round 4 highlights at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Steve Stricker carded a 4-under 67 to finish at 17-under for the tournament, just two strokes back of winner Brooks Koepka.