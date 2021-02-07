×
Rory McIlroy’s tight tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy lands his 173-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.