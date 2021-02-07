×
Rory McIlroy birdies No. 14 at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy lands his 172-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.