Kyoung-Hoon Lee’s tight approach leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee lands his 145-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.