James Hahn makes the turn with another birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, James Hahn lands his 126-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.