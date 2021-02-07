×
James Hahn sticks approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, James Hahn lands his 161-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.