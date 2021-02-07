×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Hideki Matsuyama's short game leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.