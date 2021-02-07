×
Bubba Watson cards birdie at No. 16 at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson lands his 171-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.