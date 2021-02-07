Brooks Koepka’s clutch chip in is the Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 07, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka chips in from a greenside collection area to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole, giving him a two-stroke lead over the field.
