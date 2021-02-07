×
Brooks Koepka’s clutch chip in is the Shot of the Day

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka chips in from a greenside collection area to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole, giving him a two-stroke lead over the field.