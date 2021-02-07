×
Brooks Koepka wins for second time at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka carded a 6-under 65 to finish at 19-under for the tournament to grab his 8th victory of his PGA TOUR career.