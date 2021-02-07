×
Brendon Todd gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brendon Todd gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.