Brendan Steele’s nice approach leads to birdie at Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brendan Steele lands his 128-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.