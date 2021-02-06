×
Xander Schauffele’s interview after Round 3 of Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

Following his third-round 6-under 65 at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele talks about his mindset as he heads into Sunday tied for the lead with Jordan Spieth.