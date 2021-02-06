×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Xander Schauffele birdies No.6 at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele lands his 133-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.