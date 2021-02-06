×
Russell Knox reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Knox lands his 258-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.