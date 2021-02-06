×
Russell Henley nearly chips in for eagle at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Henley nearly chips in on his way to getting up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.