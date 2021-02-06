×
Russell Henley sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Henley lands his 127-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.