×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rory McIlroy scrambles for birdie at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy lands his 83-yard approach from the rough 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.