Patton Kizzire’s near ace at the par-4 17th is the Shot of the Day

Feb 07, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patton Kizzire lands his 318-yard tee shot one foot from the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-4 17th hole.