Kyoung-Hoon Lee reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee lands his 240-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole.