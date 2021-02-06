×
Keegan Bradley uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley lands is 137-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.