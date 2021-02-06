×
Jordan Spieth’s interview after Round 3 of Waste Management

Feb 07, 2021

Following his third-round 10-under 61 at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth talks about the confidence in his game and his mindset as heads into Sunday tied for the lead.