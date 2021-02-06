×
Jordan Spieth nearly holes out for eagle at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 170-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 11th hole.