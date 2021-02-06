×
Jordan Spieth’s approach to 10 feet yields birdie at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 164-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.