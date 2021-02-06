×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

James Hahn nearly aces No. 16 at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, James Hahn lands his 129-yard tee shot inside 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 16th hole.