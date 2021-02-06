Corey Conners dials in approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 06, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Corey Conners lands his 164-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.