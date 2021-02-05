Xander Schauffele’s Round 2 highlights from Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 06, 2021
In the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele fired a bogey-free, 7-under 64 and sits atop the leaderboard at -12 heading into the weekend.
