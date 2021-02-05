×
Xander Schauffele’s Round 2 highlights from Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele fired a bogey-free, 7-under 64 and sits atop the leaderboard at -12 heading into the weekend.