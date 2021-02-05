×
Xander Schauffele birdies from fairway bunker at Waste Management

Feb 06, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hits his fairway bunker shot inside 5 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.