Xander Schauffele interview after Round 2 of Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 06, 2021
Following his second-round, bogey-free 64 at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele discusses being the 36-hole leader at -12 heading into the weekend.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.