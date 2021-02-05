×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Webb Simpson drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson lands his 317-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole.