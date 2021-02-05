×
Rory McIlroy hits approach inside 4 feet and birdies at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rory McIlroy hits his 157-yard approach to inside 4 feet, making the ensuing birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.