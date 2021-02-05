×
Nate Lashley birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley hits his 2-yard approach on the par-5 13th hole to 3 feet and would make the putt for birdie.