Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Feb 05, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas lands his 114-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the put for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.