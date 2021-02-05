×
Justin Thomas' short game yields birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.