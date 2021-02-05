×
Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas lands his 138-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.