J.T. Poston's impressive wood approach leads to eagle at Waste Management

Feb 05, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hits his 278-yard approach to 13 feet and makes the putt for eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.