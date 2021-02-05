J.T. Poston's impressive wood approach leads to eagle at Waste Management

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Feb 05, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston hits his 278-yard approach to 13 feet and makes the putt for eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.
